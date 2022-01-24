Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after buying an additional 65,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,694,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

