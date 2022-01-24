SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Nathan Eric Fier Sells 10,000 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,552,925.

Nathan Eric Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Nathan Eric Fier sold 38,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.07, for a total value of C$430,502.41.

On Thursday, November 25th, Nathan Eric Fier sold 85,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$936,700.00.

SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

