Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.75. Silvergate Capital reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

NYSE:SI traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.97. 38,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.28.

In related news, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $2,167,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,140 shares of company stock valued at $16,226,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,158,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

