Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.35

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

SMWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,712,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,720,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Similarweb by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 244,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,789,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

