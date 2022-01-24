Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 36,610 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 295,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

