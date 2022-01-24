Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 53,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,299,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $70,517,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,940 shares of company stock worth $144,150,781 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $6.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.56. The company had a trading volume of 631,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,010,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.98. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

