Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.69 on Monday, hitting $212.94. The company had a trading volume of 282,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.30. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total value of $2,000,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,102 shares of company stock valued at $79,466,715. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

