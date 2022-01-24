Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 25.8% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in MetLife by 172.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.59. 238,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.