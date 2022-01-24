Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $67.78. 320,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

