Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 13,515 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.26. 107,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,556. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average of $126.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.