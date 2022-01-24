Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded down $25.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $554.84. 42,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,219. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $632.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.44.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

