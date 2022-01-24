Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 268,620 Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,516,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 268,620 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 5.74% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $17,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 27.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

NYSE RCS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,921. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.