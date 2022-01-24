Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 4,299 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 10.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 13.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 65.2% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in American Tower by 9.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.09. 32,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,862. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

