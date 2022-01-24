SIX Reaches One Day Volume of $1.48 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, SIX has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. SIX has a market capitalization of $48.61 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIX Profile

SIX launched on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official website for SIX is six.network . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

