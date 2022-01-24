SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.65

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKM shares. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after buying an additional 1,244,037 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after buying an additional 750,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after buying an additional 691,537 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter valued at about $15,063,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at about $10,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

