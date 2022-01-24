SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.77

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 10599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get SkyWest alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.