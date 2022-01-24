Snowball Price Down 23.9% This Week (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Snowball has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $54,529.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.05 or 0.06613519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,271.33 or 0.99699129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,441,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,841,959 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

