Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.82

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 14367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPOD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 267,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 144,109 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. 40.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.