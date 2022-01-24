Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,813. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 42,360 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

