Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.
Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,813. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 42,360 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.