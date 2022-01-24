SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.84

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 1196431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,173,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

