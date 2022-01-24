SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SoftBank stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 146,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,564. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $17.73.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

