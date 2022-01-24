SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SOBKY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 146,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

