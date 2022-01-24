Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $181.89

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $181.89 and last traded at $181.89, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLOIF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Soitec from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.57 and its 200-day moving average is $241.70.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

