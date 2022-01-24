Solaris (XLR) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Solaris coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solaris has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $192,204.89 and approximately $49,094.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Solaris

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Solaris

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

