SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.81

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 557483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

SWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $41,451,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 46.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 334,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 124.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 270,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,759,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

