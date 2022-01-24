Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post sales of $3.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $13.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $14.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

SLDB stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 348.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 163.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 79.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250,795 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.