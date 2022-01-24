Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) will report $174.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.92 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year sales of $401.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $402.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $558.82 million, with estimates ranging from $537.40 million to $575.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $10.84 on Monday. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

