Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Position Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,483 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.77% of Sonos worth $31,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $23.03 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.