Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sony Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11.

About Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY)

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance Business, Non-Life Insurance Business, and Banking Business. It offers death protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and automobile, medical, overseas travel, and fire insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.