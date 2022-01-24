SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $11.91

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $10.75. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 132 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. As a group, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $5,496,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $5,259,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth $7,889,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

