SORA Validator Token Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $126,207.67 and $118,064.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00094822 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,472.72 or 1.00052203 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00021972 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002625 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00026943 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00421869 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 409,485 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

