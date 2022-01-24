Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Shares Down 22.5%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN) shares traded down 22.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

The Southern Banc Co, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services.

