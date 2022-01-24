Spaceswap Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.05 or 0.06613519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,271.33 or 0.99699129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

