SparksPay Hits One Day Volume of $5.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $17,643.47 and approximately $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,994,575 coins and its circulating supply is 10,756,707 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

