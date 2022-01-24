Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DALXF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $5.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.