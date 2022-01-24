SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Trading Up 2.1%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 59 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 235,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $874.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $65,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 224,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 12.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 91,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

