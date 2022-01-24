SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.13

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,488,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after acquiring an additional 134,706 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,944,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 482,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

