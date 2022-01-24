SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.72

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 30310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 282,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

