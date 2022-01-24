SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.85

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.85 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 2687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 744.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

