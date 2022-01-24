SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $134.70

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.70 and last traded at $144.03, with a volume of 62303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.32.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNTK. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

