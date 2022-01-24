SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 183,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,589,405 shares.The stock last traded at $50.49 and had previously closed at $51.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

