SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 172,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,310,339 shares.The stock last traded at $62.29 and had previously closed at $63.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.