SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 641,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 3,772,952 shares.The stock last traded at $39.58 and had previously closed at $40.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

