SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.98

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.98 and last traded at $84.08, with a volume of 356554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.