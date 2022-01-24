SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 501,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,320,221 shares.The stock last traded at $72.09 and had previously closed at $72.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 562,725 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

