SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.68

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

