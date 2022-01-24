SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 460,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,255,920 shares.The stock last traded at $41.07 and had previously closed at $42.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XME. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 263.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

