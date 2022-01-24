Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00171650 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00029412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.43 or 0.00361145 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00063565 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

