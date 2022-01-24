Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $762.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce sales of $762.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.19 million and the highest is $766.00 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

NYSE SPB opened at $89.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average is $92.68. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $74.26 and a one year high of $107.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

