SPINDLE (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $109,815.68 and approximately $23.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00099251 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,196.56 or 0.99935154 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00246685 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00339143 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00149866 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006108 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001396 BTC.

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

